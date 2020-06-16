Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis speaks at a conference in Baghdad in April 2019. (Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraq
Baghdad
Airport
rocket attacks
launchers
Katyusha rockets
Iran
US
Popular Mobilization Forces

Rockets Fall near Baghdad Airport, with No Casualties

The Media Line Staff
06/16/2020

Three Katyusha rockets landed around Baghdad’s international airport overnight between Monday and Tuesday, causing minor damage but no casualties. Iraqi troops sent to investigate to the west of the airport later found more launchers with rockets in them. It was the third case of rocket fire in or near the facility in a little over a week. There were no immediate claims of responsibility, although previous attacks, in addition to mortar fire, have been blamed on the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an alignment of Iraqi militias armed by, and taking orders from, Iran. The airport houses a contingent of foreign forces, including American troops. On January 3, a top PMF commander, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed alongside Qasem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a US drone strike just outside the airport. The drone strike set off a series of tit for tat attacks between the US, on the one hand, and Iranian and PMF forces, on the other. The PMF is also believed to have been behind several rocket and mortar attacks directed against the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.