Rockets strike Iraqi air base hosting US troops
A view of the damage at Ain al-Asad military airbase housing US and other foreign troops in western Iraq, January 13, 2020. (Ayman Henna/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Ain al-Asad Air Base
rocket attack

Rockets strike Iraqi air base hosting US troops

The Media Line Staff
03/03/2021

Rockets struck Iraq’s Ain al-Asad air base on Tuesday, Reuters reported citing two unnamed security official. The base, located in the Anbar province, hosts US and Iraqi troops. At least 10 rockets are reported to have been fired.

Iraq’s state-run news agency INA reported on the attack, citing an unnamed security official.  “The Ain al-Asad base was attacked today with 10 rockets, according to preliminary data,” the report said.

No casualties have been reported. the attack comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to arrive in Iraq for a four day visit.

A missile attack on the base on Jan. 7, 2020, days after the assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, damaged the base and led to traumatic brain injuries to 110 US troops. Iran said that attack was in retaliation for the assassination.

 

