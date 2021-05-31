Rouhani Fires Central Bank Governor Over Election

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani fired the county’s central bank governor, who is one of seven candidates running for president. Abdolnaser Hemmati, who is a moderate, said that he understands that he can not serve in the position while running for the high office.

Hemmati said Rouhani had told him that he would have to leave his position at the central bank if he runs for president, “because it affects monetary and exchange rate policies,” Reuters reported. Hemmati said he understands the reasoning.

Rouhani is prohibited from running again due to term limits.