Hassan Rouhani (Tasnim News Agency/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
United States
2015 nuclear deal
talks
lies
Washington
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom

Rouhani: Trump’s Calls for New Talks ‘Lies’ – but Iran Conditionally Ready

The Media Line Staff
06/24/2020

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says the Islamic Republic is willing to enter talks with the United States over nuclear limitations, but only if Washington apologizes for having exited a 2015 deal aimed at the same goal. “We have no problem with talks with the US, but only if Washington fulfils its obligations under the nuclear deal, apologizes and compensates Tehran for its withdrawal,” Rouhani said Wednesday during a televised speech. President Donald Trump led the US out of 2015 multilateral accord in 2018, saying it was not strict enough. He reinstated tough economic sanctions but has said he would welcome talks with Iran if they were to lead to a more rigorous agreement. Despite Rouhani’s readiness, he doubted Trump’s sincerity, saying “we know these calls for talks with Tehran are just words and lies.” The other signatories to the 2015 deal – Russia, China, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the European Union – remain in the accord, although Iran last year began enriching uranium beyond the parameters of the deal. Berlin, Paris and London have been working on a barter system to circumvent US-enforced trade embargoes, although Rouhani had harsh words for them, too. “The Europeans have failed to fulfil their promises,” he said during his televised remarks. “They should carry out their obligations.”

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
