RSF Accused of Killing 27 Civilians in North Kordofan Villages During Eid al-Adha Holiday

The Sudan Doctors Network accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of killing 27 civilians, including elderly people, during attacks on villages in North Kordofan on Thursday, saying the violence targeted areas where there was no military presence.

According to the organization, the attacks took place in villages in the Al-Murrah area west of Barah town in North Kordofan during the second day of Eid Al-Adha, a Muslim holiday also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice.”

Civilian communities were targeted in an attack that further deepened what the humanitarian group described as severe civilian suffering caused by the war.

In a statement, the group said, “targeting villages and civilian areas and liquidating citizens in this horrific manner constitutes a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.”

Killings reportedly occurred amid the ongoing conflict between Sudanese government forces and the RSF, which began in 2023. The Kordofan region has since become one of the war’s primary theaters, with combat expanding across multiple fronts, including the use of drones.

Victims were killed in villages that were not being used for military purposes, according to the report.

The violence unfolded on the second day of Eid Al-Adha, one of the most significant holidays in the Muslim calendar and celebrated by millions of Muslims worldwide.

Competing forces have divided the Kordofan region. The RSF and allied groups control the western Darfur region and areas of Kordofan along the border with South Sudan, territories which contain oil fields and gold mines.