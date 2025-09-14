Rubio Arrives in Israel After Doha Strike, Presses Hostage, Gaza Issues

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio landed in Israel on Monday for his first visit since the Israel Defense Forces struck Hamas leaders meeting in Qatar’s capital last week. Rubio, accompanied by his wife Jeanette, was greeted at Ben Gurion International Airport by US Ambassador Mike Huckabee. According to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, the two leaders will visit the Western Wall in Jerusalem during the trip.

Speaking in Washington before departure, Rubio said the United States was “not happy” about the strike in Doha but emphasized that the incident would not alter America’s alliance with Israel. “It’s not going to change the nature of our relationship with the Israelis, but we are going to have to talk about it — primarily, what impact does this have” on truce negotiations, he told reporters.

Rubio said his discussions would focus on Israel’s strategy in Gaza and the fate of the 48 remaining hostages. “President Trump wants Hamas defeated, he wants the war to end, he wants all 48 hostages home, including those that are deceased, and he wants it all at once,” Rubio stated. He added that the administration opposes a piecemeal release of captives.

Pressed about US leverage, Rubio said he preferred to describe it as influence, given the close relationship with Israel. He acknowledged American concerns over the strike but insisted Washington’s priority remains defeating Hamas, freeing the hostages, and laying groundwork for Gaza’s eventual reconstruction. “When all is said and done, there is still a group called Hamas, which is an evil group that still has weapons and is terrorizing,” he said.

Rubio also addressed Washington’s ties with Qatar, which have been tested by the strike but remain vital for US diplomacy. He noted that he and the vice president had recently met with Qatar’s prime minister and that President Trump had hosted him for dinner. “We have a relationship with them as well that’s important on a number of things,” Rubio said, pointing to Qatar’s role in regional negotiations. He stressed that the US values Qatar’s cooperation while maintaining focus on hostages and Hamas.