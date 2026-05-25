Rubio Congratulates Jordan on 80th Independence Anniversary 

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday congratulated King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people on the 80th anniversary of Jordan’s independence, praising the kingdom’s role in promoting stability and security in the Middle East.

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Jordanian people on the 80th anniversary of Jordan’s Independence,” Rubio said in a statement released for Jordan’s National Day on May 25.

Rubio said ties between Washington and Amman were rooted in “our shared commitment to a peaceful, prosperous, and secure Middle East.”

“We deeply value Jordan’s critical role in advancing our shared priorities for the region,” he said.

The secretary of state also expressed support for continuing cooperation between the two countries.

“As you celebrate Jordan’s National Day, the United States wishes the people of Jordan lasting prosperity under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and we look forward to continuing our steadfast, decades-long partnership,” Rubio said.

A separate statement issued in Rubio’s name said the United States “deeply value[s] the pivotal role Jordan plays in advancing our shared priorities in the region” and reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to maintaining its long-standing partnership with the kingdom.

Jordan marks its independence anniversary each year on May 25, commemorating the end of the British Mandate and the establishment of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in 1946.

Following World War I, the territory fell under British administration. A treaty negotiated under King Abdullah I ended the mandate in March 1946, and on May 25 of that year the Jordanian Legislative Council formally declared independence.

The anniversary is observed as a national holiday across Jordan with official ceremonies, military displays, cultural performances, concerts, and public gatherings.

Celebrations traditionally include events attended by members of the Hashemite royal family, government officials, and foreign diplomats, along with fireworks, flag displays, and community festivities in cities including Amman.