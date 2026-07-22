Rubio: Iran Not Serious About Talks; Tehran Warns US Against Striking Nuclear Sites 

The United States said Tuesday that Iran is not seriously pursuing negotiations to end the conflict, while Tehran warned that any US strike on its nuclear facilities would constitute a major escalation and prompt attacks against American and allied interests across the region.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington remains willing to negotiate but accused Tehran of failing to engage in meaningful talks.

“The US is open to dialogue and resolving the conflict. The problem is that Iran is not serious about the talks,” Rubio said.

He added that Iran’s blockade of an international waterway had “created a dangerous precedent that could repeat itself in other parts of the world-including in Asia.”

“The global economy is threatened, as are international trade laws and commerce–this cannot be allowed,” Rubio said.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters responded by warning that any US attack on the country’s nuclear sites would constitute “an expansion of war in the region” and that “all US and its allies’ interests in the region will be attacked,” according to Iranian state television.

The warning followed President Donald Trump’s comments that the United States would likely strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain “pretty soon” and “very heavily.” Speaking during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

According to Israeli intelligence, Pickaxe Mountain is believed to house centrifuges and could serve as an underground site for Iran’s nuclear program.

Military operations continued overnight as the conflict entered its 11th consecutive night.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it completed strikes against military operations centers, naval capabilities, aircraft hangars, unmanned aerial vehicle storage facilities and logistical infrastructure. CENTCOM said the operation was intended to degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after Iran attacked more than 30 commercial vessels there during the past three months. The attacks had endangered hundreds of civilian sailors, violated freedom of navigation, CENTCOM added.

Iranian media reported explosions in several locations. Fars reported blasts near Bandar-e Mahshahr and Sirik in southwestern Iran. Tasnim reported explosions in Bushehr on the Persian Gulf coast and in Tabriz, adding that initial assessments indicated two sites had been struck.

Separately, Nour News reported that air defense systems were activated in Tehran, while Reuters reported that Kuwait deployed its air defense systems to intercept Iranian drones.