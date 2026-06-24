Rubio, UAE President Discuss Iran Deal and Strait of Hormuz Security

UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday to discuss President Trump’s memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran, efforts to ensure secure navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, and broader regional security issues.

The meeting brought together Al Nahyan and senior UAE leadership with Rubio during the secretary’s visit to the Emirates, the first stop on a Gulf tour that also includes Kuwait.

The discussions focused on implementing the US-Iran MoU and measures to ensure safe, secure transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global energy shipments. The waterway remains a central focus of regional diplomacy and security discussions because of its role in international energy transportation.

The two sides also reviewed the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the region.

Khaleej Times reported that the talks addressed the memorandum, maritime security, and regional stability as both governments continue to monitor developments following the agreement signed by Iran and the United States last week.

In addition to regional matters, the leaders discussed bilateral relations between Washington and Abu Dhabi, including ongoing cooperation in defense and commerce.

Rubio thanked the UAE for what he described as its leadership and support, while reaffirming the United States’ commitment to the security of the Emirates. He also praised the country’s response to recent challenges.

The State Department said Rubio commended the UAE’s “unparalleled support” and highlighted the country’s “courage and resilience in the face of Iran’s attacks.”

Iran launched thousands of missiles and drones at the UAE, making it the most-targeted country in the 2026 regional conflict. The strikes caused civilian casualties, disrupted global travel, and hit energy infrastructure. In response, the UAE launched joint strikes on Iran using U.S. and Israeli intelligence.

Wednesday’s talks reflected continued coordination between the United States and the UAE on issues tied to regional stability, maritime security, and the implementation of the agreement reached between Washington and Tehran.