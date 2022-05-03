The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Russia Accuses Israel of Supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a news conference in Moscow, on April 8, 2022. (Photo by Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Russia
Israel
Russo-Ukrainian War
Yair Lapid
Sergei Lavrov

Russia Accuses Israel of Supporting Neo-Nazis in Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
05/03/2022

Russia on Tuesday accused Israel of supporting neo-Nazis in Ukraine. The accusation is the latest exchange between diplomats in the two countries which began when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a television interview on Sunday that Nazi leader Adolf Hitler had Jewish origins and that Jews are the worst antisemites. He was responding to the question of how Ukraine could be a hotbed of neo-Nazism, that Russia claims is the reason for its invasion, when it elected a Jewish president.

Russia’s ambassador to Israel, Anatoly Viktorov, was summoned for a “tough conversation” in response to Lavrov’s comments, Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said Tuesday morning in an interview with the country’s public broadcaster. Lapid again called on Lavrov to apologize. “I think the Russian government needs to apologize to the Jews, to the memory of those who were killed. It was a horrific statement,” Lapid said, adding that Lavrov should “read a history book” instead of spreading false “antisemitic rumors.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, egged Israel on in a video message late Monday, suggesting that Israel recall its ambassador to Moscow and downgrade its relationship with Russia, something that Israeli officials have suggested could happen as Russia’s war against Ukraine continues.

