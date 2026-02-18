Russia and Iran Conduct Joint Naval Drill, Shore Up Economic Ties 

Russia and Iran will conduct a joint naval drill on Wednesday in the Gulf of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean, Iranian media reported, as senior officials from both countries also moved to advance economic cooperation.

The exercise will take place in waters off Iran’s southern coast, according to the Iranian news agency FARS, which said the drill is intended to enhance security coordination and maritime cooperation in the Sea of Oman and the northern Indian Ocean. The operation follows military exercises held days earlier by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian navy commander, Hassan Maghsoodloo, said the drill is aimed at strengthening joint responses to maritime threats. “Creating convergence and coordination in joint measures to counter activities threatening maritime security and safety … as well as combating maritime terrorism, are among the main goals of this joint exercise,” Maghsoodloo said, according to FARS.

Publicly available tracking data cited by the United States Naval Institute appeared to indicate that the USS Lincoln could be operating in the vicinity of the planned drill area.

Alongside the planned naval drill, Iranian and Russian officials moved this week to advance economic coordination. Senior representatives from both governments agreed Tuesday to push forward stalled agreements and resolve barriers affecting joint projects, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, met in Tehran with Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilyov to review ways to broaden cooperation in several economic sectors. Larijani said relations between Tehran and Moscow were at an “excellent” level and had exceeded routine diplomatic ties, noting that both countries have faced similar external pressures and restrictions in recent years, according to Tasnim.

Tsivilyov described the climate for talks as “positive” and said Russia was committed to sustained cooperation with Iran, including in the economy and energy sectors, while also highlighting Iran’s strategic importance in Russian foreign policy.

The energy minister is visiting Tehran for the 19th Iran-Russia Joint Economic Cooperation Commission. Earlier Tuesday, he held talks with Iranian Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad on expanding cooperation in oil, energy, transport and trade, according to Shana News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran’s Oil Ministry. Iran and Russia, both under extensive US sanctions, have in recent years increased political and economic coordination in response to Western pressure.