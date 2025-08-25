Russia and Ukraine Exchange 146 Prisoners Each Following UAE Mediation

Russia and Ukraine carried out a major prisoner exchange on Sunday, releasing 146 captives each, in an operation facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Both governments confirmed the swap, which took place as the war between the two neighbors grinds through its third year.

The Ukrainian Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said the exchange included soldiers from nearly all branches of the armed forces. Among the freed civilians were eight people, including UNIAN journalist Dmytro Khyliuk, abducted from his home in March 2022, a former mayor, a medic and others.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the exchange on Telegram, posting photographs of smiling returnees, many held captive since the start of the invasion. He expressed gratitude to the UAE for its role in facilitating the swap and said such operations are possible “because of our soldiers, who replenish Ukraine’s exchange pool; our team, working every day; and our partners, who provide assistance.”

Russia’s Defense Ministry said the freed Russians were transported to Belarus, where they were receiving medical and psychological care. The ministry also noted that Ukraine returned eight civilians from Russia’s Kursk region.

Vladimir Medinsky, a Russian negotiator in earlier peace talks, criticized Kyiv for delaying the return of Kursk residents, accusing Ukraine of engaging in “painful bargaining.” He said more than 20 people from the region remained in Ukrainian custody.

The exchange took place on Ukraine’s Independence Day, adding symbolic weight to the return of long-held captives.