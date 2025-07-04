Russia Becomes First Nation To Recognize Taliban-Led Afghanistan

Russia has formally recognized the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan, becoming the first country to do so since the group seized control of Kabul in August 2021. The announcement was made Thursday during a meeting in Kabul between Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov.

According to Afghanistan’s state news agency, Emirate Islamia, Muttaqi welcomed the move, calling it “the beginning of a new era of positive relations, mutual respect, and constructive cooperation.” Moscow’s recognition marks a significant shift in international diplomacy toward Afghanistan, where most countries have refused to grant official status to the Taliban government.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, “The official recognition of the government of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is expected to serve as a catalyst for fostering constructive and mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries across a range of sectors.”

The decision was further symbolized by the raising of Afghanistan’s flag above the Afghan Embassy in Moscow for the first time since the Taliban took power. Russia had kept its diplomatic mission in Kabul operational since 2021 but had stopped short of formal recognition—until now.

As part of the renewed relationship, the Taliban appointed Mullah Gul Hassan as Afghanistan’s new ambassador to Russia. On July 3, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko received his diplomatic credentials. Hassan, a senior religious figure close to Taliban leadership, previously served on the group’s advisory council and as consul in Quetta, the capital of Pakistan’s Baluchistan province.

No other government has officially recognized the Taliban regime, which remains under broad international sanctions. Most Western nations have linked any recognition to tangible progress on human rights, particularly the treatment of women and girls. Under Taliban rule, women have been barred from higher education and many workplaces, sparking global condemnation.

Russia’s recognition signals a departure from the dominant international approach, which has prioritized human rights conditions as a prerequisite for formal engagement. The move may also reflect Moscow’s broader geopolitical calculations, as it seeks to expand influence in Central and South Asia while bypassing Western-led frameworks.

Analysts suggest the decision could open the door for deeper cooperation in trade, counterterrorism, and infrastructure development. It may also encourage other regional players to reassess their own positions on engagement with the Taliban government.

Still, human rights advocates warn the move risks eroding global consensus on fundamental rights by legitimizing a regime accused of systemic repression. As Moscow strengthens its ties with the Taliban, critics argue that realpolitik is taking precedence over values-based diplomacy.