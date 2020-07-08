Donate
Light Theme
Log In
A man is shown on July 8 in a village in southwestern Idlib Province surveying damage done the day before by government artillery and infantry attacks. (Muhammad al-Rifai/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Syria
Russia
China
United Nations Security Council
Veto
humanitarian assistance
Turkey
civil war
Bashar al-Assad

Russia, China, Veto UNSC Resolution Extending Aid Deliveries to Syria

The Media Line Staff
07/08/2020

Russia and China have both vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution mandating another year of humanitarian aid deliveries to war-torn Syria via Turkey. The program, already running for some six years, will end on Friday without a mandate. A spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called the program “vital to the wellbeing of the civilians in northwest Syria.” The other 13 member-states on the Security Council voted in favor of an extension. Russia, which is military forces in Syria to assist President Bashar al-Assad in fighting a civil war that is now in its tenth year, believes that state authorities should be given responsibility for the distribution of humanitarian assistance. Yet analysts and aid workers note that Assad has been less keen on restoring normalcy for civilians in areas still held by rebels. Those areas are primarily in the northern part of the country closest to the border with Turkey, and especially in Idlib Province, in the northwest, which last December came under a fierce government offensive – backed by Russia – aimed at clearing out rebel strongholds. The offensive is believed to have added over a million Syrians to the roles of people internally displaced by the war.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.