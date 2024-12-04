Donate
Russia Condemns Rebel Attacks in Syria, Alleges Foreign Instigation
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends press briefing by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at UN headquarters, Sept. 23, 2023. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2024

Russia has reiterated its strong support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government as it counters a rebel offensive, accusing external forces of provoking violence. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks by what she described as terrorist groups allegedly backed by foreign powers.

“There is no doubt that they would not have dared to commit such an audacious act without the instigation and comprehensive support of external forces,” Zakharova stated. She alleged that these forces aim to provoke further conflict in Syria and escalate violence.

Russia, a key ally of Assad since 2015, has provided significant military support to his regime during the country’s prolonged civil war. Zakharova reaffirmed Moscow’s solidarity with Syria, emphasizing, “We strongly support the efforts of the Syrian authorities to counter terrorist groups and restore constitutional order.”

Zakharova also claimed, without offering evidence, that some of the rebels, including fighters from former Soviet states, had received drones from Ukraine and training in their operation.

