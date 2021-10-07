Russia Invites Taliban to International Talks in Moscow on Afghanistan

Russia has invited Taliban officials to international talks it is hosting later this month in Moscow on the topic of Afghanistan. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, made the announcement on Thursday in comments carried by Russian news agencies, Reuters reported.

It is not known who will represent the Taliban in the talks scheduled to be held in Moscow on October 20.

Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March attended by the United States, China and Pakistan. A G20 summit on Afghanistan is scheduled for Oct. 12. In July, Moscow hosted a Taliban delegation for talks attempting to mediate peace with the Afghan government, one of several such meetings.

The Taliban is banned in Russia as a terror organization.