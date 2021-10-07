Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

Russia Invites Taliban to International Talks in Moscow on Afghanistan
Taliban co-founder Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (C) and other members of the Taliban delegation arrive to attend an international conference on Afghanistan over the peaceful solution to the conflict in Moscow, March 18, 2021. (Alexander Zemlianichenko/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
Moscow
talks

Russia Invites Taliban to International Talks in Moscow on Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
10/07/2021

Russia has invited Taliban officials to international talks it is hosting later this month in Moscow on the topic of Afghanistan. Zamir Kabulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special representative on Afghanistan, made the announcement on Thursday in comments carried by Russian news agencies, Reuters reported.

It is not known who will represent the Taliban in the talks scheduled to be held in Moscow on October 20.

Moscow hosted an international conference on Afghanistan in March attended by the United States, China and Pakistan.  A  G20 summit on Afghanistan is scheduled for Oct. 12. In July, Moscow hosted a Taliban delegation for talks attempting to mediate peace with the Afghan government, one of several such meetings.

The Taliban is banned in Russia as a terror organization.

