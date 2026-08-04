Russia Names Middle East Veteran as New Ambassador to Syria  

[DAMASCUS] Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday appointed veteran diplomat Dmitry Dogadkin as Moscow’s new ambassador to Syria, replacing Alexander Yefimov, as Russia seeks to recalibrate its relationship with Damascus and preserve its political, military and economic interests in the country.

The appointment decree, published on Russia’s official legal information portal, named Dogadkin ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Syrian Arab Republic. In a separate decree, Putin relieved Yefimov of his duties as ambassador to Damascus, a position he had held since 2018.

Putin relieved Dogadkin of his post as Russia’s ambassador to Qatar on July 10. Dogadkin had served in Doha since November 2021 before being reassigned to Damascus. His selection suggests Moscow is turning to a diplomat with extensive experience in the Middle East and prior familiarity with Syria-related affairs.

Born in 1967, Dogadkin graduated from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations in 1990 and joined the Russian diplomatic service that same year. He speaks Arabic and English and served as a senior counselor, and later minister-counselor, at the Russian Embassy in Damascus between 2009 and 2013. He subsequently worked in the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of the Middle East and North Africa.

Dogadkin served as Russia’s ambassador to Oman from 2017 to 2021 before moving to Qatar, giving him considerable experience dealing with Gulf governments and complex regional issues. Since 2023, he has held the rank of ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary, the highest rank in Russia’s diplomatic service.

His appointment comes during a period that differs significantly from the one in which he previously served in Syria. Following the fall of Bashar Assad’s government in December 2024, Moscow began engaging with Syria’s new leadership in an effort to preserve its influence and strategic interests, particularly its military presence at the Hmeimim air base and its naval facility in Tartus.

Russia had been Assad’s most prominent military and political supporter since launching its direct military intervention in Syria in 2015.

Although Moscow’s influence has declined compared with previous years, Russia continues to maintain a military presence on Syria’s Mediterranean coast, albeit with reduced capabilities, and remains engaged in discussions with Syrian authorities over the future of its bases.

Moscow is also seeking to develop new economic and logistical roles in Syria, including the possible use of the Tartus facility as a commercial and logistics hub, while maintaining cooperation in the food, energy and defense sectors.

One of Dogadkin’s expected priorities will be managing negotiations over the future of Russia’s military presence. His responsibilities are also likely to include addressing agreements signed under Assad’s rule, outstanding debts, Russian-backed economic projects and the expansion of communication channels with Syria’s new government.

The new ambassador may draw on his previous experience in Damascus and his command of Arabic to establish direct relations with Syrian officials at a time when Damascus is attempting to balance its ties with Russia, the United States, European countries and Gulf states.

Moscow has not yet announced when Dogadkin will arrive in Damascus or formally present his credentials to the Syrian authorities. His first public statements are expected to indicate the nature of his mission and whether his appointment represents the beginning of a new phase in Syrian-Russian relations or a continuation of Moscow’s efforts to protect its strategic interests in the country.