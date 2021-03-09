Russia Reportedly Transfers Item Belonging to Spy Eli Cohen From Syria to Israel

An item thought to have belonged to Israeli spy Eli Cohen, who was caught, tried, and executed by Syria in 1965, was transferred to Israel, i24 News reported.

The item, said to be either a piece of clothing or a document, was transferred from Syria to Russia, which turned it over to Israel, i24 reported Tuesday, citing an unnamed source in the Syrian government.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed to i24 that a search for Cohen’s remains is currently underway in Syria. Russian troops are reported to be searching the area around the al-Yarmouk refugee camp. Netanyahu’s office denied that Israel has any items linked to Cohen.