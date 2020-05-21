Russia, Turkey to Push for Immediate Cease-fire in Libya

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, agreed on Thursday to press for an immediate ceasefire in Libya. The two top diplomats, who spoke by phone, also backed the resumption of a United Nations-led peace process to reach a political solution to end the civil war. The call came after Khalifa Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) on Tuesday pulled forces out of sections of Tripoli following the loss of its lone aerial supply route to the capital. Haftar, who controls much of eastern and southern Libya, has been waging a 13-month-long campaign to retake Tripoli, the seat of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). The LNA is backed by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, whereas Turkey has sent troops and, allegedly, mercenaries from Syria in support of the GNA.