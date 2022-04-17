Russian Commander Says Israel Fired Missile at Target Near Damascus

Israel fired a missile at a target near Damascus om Thursday night, a Russian commander in Syria said on Sunday. Two Israeli F-16 flew over the Golan Heights and fired precision-guided missiles, Rear Admiral Oleg Zhuravlev told the Russian state news agency TASS.

The commander said that the Syrian military shot down one of the missiles using a Russian-made Buk-2ME system; the other hit a warehouse and caused damage but no casualties.

It was the second attack in a week that Syria has blamed on Israel.