Russian Delegation in Tehran Ahead of January Cooperation Pact Signing

A high-level Russian delegation arrived in Tehran on Monday for discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, as the two nations move closer to signing a comprehensive cooperation agreement, Russian state media reported.

The deal, which has been in the works for months, is expected to be finalized during a bilateral visit in January, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baghaei. The agreement aims to bolster ties between the two countries, particularly in defense and trade, as Russia seeks stronger relationships with nations opposed to US influence.

The delegation, led by Russian Deputy Prime Ministers Alexei Overchuk and Vitaly Savelev, is also expected to discuss Iran’s integration with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) under a free trade agreement framework, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced in October that the proposed agreement would include expanded defense cooperation, further solidifying Moscow and Tehran’s growing strategic partnership.

The visit comes amid US accusations that Iran has supplied close-range ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, allegations Tehran denies. In response, Washington has imposed sanctions on entities allegedly involved in the transfer of Iranian weapons to Moscow.

Both countries have faced mounting international pressure, with Russia seeking closer ties with nations like Iran and North Korea since the onset of its war in Ukraine. This latest agreement is seen as a significant step in solidifying their alliance.