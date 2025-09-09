Russian-Israeli Hostage in Iraq Freed after 903 Days 

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University doctoral student who disappeared in Iraq in 2023 while conducting academic research, has been freed and transferred to US custody, according to statements from her family and President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Tsurkov, an Israeli-Russian national, was abducted in Baghdad in March 2023. Her sister, Emma Tsurkov, said she lost contact with her after a scheduled meeting with sources in Baghdad’s Karradah district. Elizabeth had recently undergone back surgery and was due to have her stitches removed two days later.

“This is an incredibly joyful moment for our family,” Emma Tsurkov said. “We cannot wait to hold Elizabeth again and give her the love we’ve been holding onto for 903 days.” She thanked US officials, including Adam Boehler, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, for helping to secure her release.

In recent months, Iraqi officials, including the foreign minister and deputy prime minister, confirmed that Tsurkov was alive and being held by the Shiite group Kata’ib Hezbollah. The organization has not claimed responsibility, and the Iraqi government has not formally named the captors.

The only confirmed sign of life during her time in captivity was a video aired in November 2023 on Iraqi television and circulated on pro-Iranian social media, which appeared to show Tsurkov.

Trump addressed her release in a statement posted on Truth Social, writing, “Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton student, whose sister is an American citizen, was just released by Kata’ib Hezbollah and is now safely in the American Embassy in Iraq after being tortured for many months.” He added, “I will always fight for justice and never give up. Hamas, release the hostages, now!”

Tsurkov is believed to have entered Iraq using her Russian passport and had previously traveled to the region as part of her research.