Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Russian Troops Deploy in Nagorno-Karabakh Cease-fire Attempt
News Updates
Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Russia
Cease-fire

Russian Troops Deploy in Nagorno-Karabakh Cease-fire Attempt

The Media Line Staff
11/10/2020

Almost 2,000 Russian troops have begun deployment as peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed mountainous enclave where a heavily armed conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan has been ongoing since September. The pact allows Azerbaijan to keep territorial gains from the fighting, including the enclave’s second-largest city, Shusha (called by Armenians Shushi), while ethnic Armenian forces must give up control of many other territories between now and December 1. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan described the deal as “unspeakably painful” in a passionate Facebook post. Before this round of hostilities, the Armenians fully controlled the disputed enclave. However, recent moves by Azerbaijan’s armed forces gave them control over strategic areas. Following the deal’s announcement, riots broke out in Armenia’s capital city Yerevan, with crowds ransacking government buildings, labeling the deal a betrayal. Azeris, on the other hand, celebrated in Baku, Azerbaijan’s capital. Signed in Moscow, this cease-fire went into effect on Tuesday at 1 am (Moscow time). Since September, thousands of combatants and civilians have been killed in the region’s bloodiest battles since the mid-1990s war in which an estimated 30,000 people were killed. Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed that both Armenia and Azerbaijan had agreed to “a total cease-fire” with the intention that this will lead to the conflict’s long-term settlement. Turkey, a key ally of Azerbaijan, will have a role in monitoring the deal.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.