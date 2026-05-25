Sa’ar Criticizes Lebanese Government for ‘Failing To Implement’ Hezbollah Withdrawal 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, in an X post on Monday, criticized the Lebanese government for failing to enforce UN Security Council Resolution 1701, as negotiations continued over a proposed agreement that would end the Iran conflict and include a halt to fighting in Lebanon.

Sa’ar made the remarks in response to comments by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun marking the anniversary of Israel’s withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701 stipulates that Hezbollah terrorists must not be present south of the Litani River – and it is the Lebanese government that is failing to implement this resolution. Israel has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon. Israel has been systematically… https://t.co/jCZOJsfe9i — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 25, 2026

“UN Security Council Resolution 1701 stipulates that Hezbollah terrorists must not be present south of the Litani River-and it is the Lebanese government that is failing to implement this resolution,” Sa’ar wrote.

He said Israel “has no territorial ambitions in Lebanon” and argued that Hezbollah, which he described as controlled by Iran, had repeatedly attacked Israel from Lebanese territory since Israel’s withdrawal in 2000.

“Israel’s activities in southern Lebanon are solely intended to protect its citizens from Hezbollah attacks and to dismantle the terror kingdom it built there,” Sa’ar said. “This is the result of the Lebanese government’s total failure to uphold its commitments.”

Aoun had accused Israel of violating international resolutions and said Lebanon would continue seeking a “complete Israeli withdrawal” through negotiations.

In his statement on X, Aoun wrote “Israeli aggressions have not ceased” and described parts of southern Lebanon as being under a “renewed occupation.” He also said Lebanon would not “accept this reality nor reconcile with it,” while stressing that responsibility for national security should remain with the Lebanese state and army.

Lebanon is also included in the proposed diplomatic framework currently under discussion.

A US official told Al Jazeera that Hezbollah had rejected repeated requests for a ceasefire with Israel.

“Hezbollah ignored repeated requests for a ceasefire with Israel. Israel will respond to attacks targeting its soldiers and civilians. This is not the Biden administration,” the official said.

Meanwhile, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir told Israel’s security cabinet that operations against Hezbollah must continue amid ongoing attacks on Israeli forces and mounting casualties, according to sources cited by The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to renew strikes on Hezbollah following increased explosive drone attacks targeting Israeli troops and northern Israeli communities.

Repeated ceasefire efforts have collapsed amid continued cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.