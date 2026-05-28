Sa’ar Heads to Fiji as Israel Prepares Suva Embassy Opening

Israel is expected to open a resident embassy in Fiji over the weekend, The Media Line has learned, with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar heading to the Pacific island nation as Jerusalem and Suva move to deepen diplomatic, strategic, and development ties.

The expected opening in Suva follows Fiji’s inauguration of its embassy in Jerusalem last year, a move that placed the Pacific nation among a small group of countries with embassies in Israel’s capital. Israel later announced that it would establish a reciprocal mission in Fiji in 2026, citing Suva’s consistent support for Israel in international forums, including the United Nations.

Fiji’s Cabinet approved the establishment of a resident Israeli Embassy in Suva in March, describing it as a step toward expanded cooperation in security, climate change, agriculture, emerging technologies, and diplomatic engagement. The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1970 and have cooperated for decades through Israeli development programs, including agricultural and technical assistance.

The new embassy is expected to give Israel a more permanent diplomatic presence in the Blue Pacific, a region that has drawn increasing attention from larger powers seeking influence through aid, climate policy, security cooperation, and development partnerships. For Fiji, the relationship with Israel has been framed by officials as part of a broader foreign policy that combines traditional alliances, Pacific priorities, and engagement beyond the region.

The opening also comes at a politically sensitive time. Fiji’s decision to open an embassy in Jerusalem drew criticism from Palestinian officials and some local opponents, who argued that the move carried legal and diplomatic implications because of the disputed status of the city. Fiji’s government has defended its approach as consistent with its sovereign foreign policy and longstanding relationship with Israel.

Sa’ar’s expected trip signals that Israel views the embassy opening as more than a procedural upgrade. The Suva mission would mark another stage in a relationship that both governments have presented as increasingly active, practical, and strategically useful.