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Sa’ar Opens Israeli Embassy in Fiji as Diplomatic Hub for 10 Pacific Island Nations
Israeli FM Gideon Sa'ar meets with Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka during the inauguration of Israel's embassy, Jun 1, 2026. (Screenshot: YouTube)

Sa’ar Opens Israeli Embassy in Fiji as Diplomatic Hub for 10 Pacific Island Nations

The Media Line Staff
06/02/2026

Israel expanded its diplomatic footprint in the Pacific on Tuesday with the opening of a new embassy in Fiji, a mission that will serve as a regional hub for relations with 10 island nations.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar inaugurated the embassy during a visit to the Fijian capital, Suva. Located on the ninth floor of the FHL Tower, the mission is intended to deepen Israel’s engagement across the Pacific and strengthen ties with governments throughout the region.

The opening comes less than a year after Fiji established its own embassy in Jerusalem in September 2025, reflecting growing cooperation between the two countries.

As part of the visit, Sa’ar met with senior Fijian leaders, including President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, and Foreign Minister Sakiasi Ditoka. He also participated in traditional indigenous welcoming ceremonies hosted by Rabuka.

Israel and Fiji used the occasion to advance bilateral cooperation, signing a declaration of intent on national security collaboration as well as a memorandum of understanding focused on diplomatic training.

Israeli officials view Fiji as an influential state among Pacific Island nations, and the new embassy is expected to serve not only Fiji but nine additional countries across the region. The mission is designed to support Israel’s diplomatic outreach in the Pacific, often referred to by officials as the “Blue Pacific.”

Fiji has consistently backed Israel in international institutions, including at the United Nations. Israeli officials also noted that Fiji supported Israel during proceedings before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

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The Fiji embassy is the fourth diplomatic mission opened by Sa’ar in less than 18 months. Previous openings under his tenure included embassies in Moldova, Zambia, and Estonia.

“By opening Israel’s embassy in Fiji, we are continuing to expand Israel’s diplomatic activity around the world in general, and in the Pacific region in particular, and sending a message of strengthening the partnerships and relations with countries that are friendly toward Israel,” Sa’ar said.

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