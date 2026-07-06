Sa’ar Says Hamas Governance Plan Is Meant To Avoid Disarmament 

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Monday said Hamas’s proposal to transfer Gaza’s civilian administration to a technocratic committee is an attempt to preserve the terrorist group’s military power, insisting that any postwar arrangement must include the organization’s complete disarmament.

Sa’ar said Hamas’s July 6 announcement does not represent a genuine relinquishment of control but instead mirrors what he described as the “Hezbollah model,” under which civilian institutions handle day-to-day administration while an armed group continues to wield military authority.

“The willingness to ‘make room’ for a technocratic government is designed to prevent Hamas from being disarmed,” Sa’ar said. “Hamas is interested in a ‘Hezbollah model’ in Gaza: the technocratic committee will be responsible for garbage collection and municipal services, and Hamas will remain the dominant military force.”

Reaffirming Israel’s position, Sa’ar said, “Israel insists on implementing the Trump plan as written, with the disarmament of Hamas and other terror organizations and the demilitarization of the Gaza Strip at its core.”

Hamas has presented the transfer of governing responsibilities as a measure intended to advance the stalled peace process. The proposal, however, does not include any commitment by the group to relinquish its weapons.

According to the official, any technocratic committee assuming responsibility for Gaza would do so only after Hamas had been completely stripped of its military capabilities.

The official also said reconstruction of Gaza would not proceed while Hamas remained armed, adding that proposals calling for rebuilding before the terrorist group’s military infrastructure is dismantled would not be accepted.