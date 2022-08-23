Sadr Supporters Start Sit-in Outside Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council

Hundreds of supporters of prominent Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr on Tuesday started a sit-in outside of the Supreme Judicial Council in Baghdad, in an effort to force the dissolution of parliament and new elections, while also calling for a reform of the political process in the country.

The move comes three weeks after the Sadrists started a sit at the country’s parliament building, after Sadr first called for new elections since lawmakers have failed for nearly a year to form a new government.

Continuing disputes among the Shiite parties over the past months have stood in the way of the formation of a new Iraqi government, as the 329-seat parliament has failed to elect a new president by the two-thirds majority required under the constitution. An elected president is needed to appoint the prime minister, who then serves as the head of the new government. Pro-Iranian rivals to al-Sadr want the new government to include all political blocs, as was the case in all successive Iraqi governments since 2003.

In June, all 73 representatives from the Sadrist Movement, the biggest winner in Iraq’s Oct. 10 elections, resigned from the Council of Representatives, Iraq’s parliament at the bequest of al-Sadr, in order to allow the formation of a new government. Al-Sadr wrote that the resignation was “a sacrifice from me for the sake of the homeland and the people to rid them of an unknown fate.”