Sanders Resolution Opposes US Arms Sale to Israel

US Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a resolution in opposition to the sale of $735 million in precision-guided weapons to Israel recently approved by the Biden Administration, according to The Washington Post, which obtained a draft of the resolution.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, reportedly plans to introduce the resolution, which needs a simple majority to pass the Senate, on Thursday.

A similar resolution was introduced in the House of Representatives on Wednesday by Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.

If both houses of Congress pass the resolution, it could be vetoed by President Joe Biden; the veto could only be overridden by a two-thirds majority vote in favor in both houses.

Sanders on Wednesday introduced in the Senate a different resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.