Saud-Led Coalition Says Over 80 Houthis Killed in Marib Air Strikes

The Saudi-led coalition in support of Yemen’s internationally recognized government said it killed over 80 Houthi rebels in air strikes on Wednesday near the city of Marib. It is the second week of reported bombing, with the coalition reporting that it has killed a total of about 1,300 rebel soldiers.

The Iran-backed Houthis, who began in February a major push to capture the area which then led to a lull in activity, in September renewed that fight for the oil-rich stronghold city in the country’s north. Marib is located some 120 km east of the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, also held by the Houthis. It is key to controlling the north of the country.

The civil war in Yemen has been on-going for the last seven years and some 80% of Yemenis are dependent on humanitarian aid. The United Nations has called it the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis.