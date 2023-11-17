Saudi Arabia and Russia Sign Pact to Fight Corruption

Exchange of information and capacity building included in agreement

Saudi Arabia and Russia have formalized a partnership to tackle corruption with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU). The agreement, inked in Moscow by Nazaha President Mazin bin Ibrahim Al-Kahmous and Russian Prosecutor-General Igor Krasnov, aims to enhance collaboration in combating cross-border corruption. The Saudi Press Agency reported that the MoU includes provisions for exchanging information and bolstering individual institutional capacities between the two nations.

Al-Kahmous’ visit to Russia, prompted by an invitation from Krasnov, involved a tour of the Public Prosecutor’s Office University in Moscow. The visit also included a review of the procedures implemented by the Russian Public Prosecution Service in their anti-corruption efforts. This bilateral agreement signifies a significant step in the global fight against corruption, with both Saudi Arabia and Russia committing to shared strategies and resources.