Saudi Arabia Announces Initiative To Ease Int’l Air Travel
President of Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej speaks at the Future Aviation Forum in Riyadh, on May 9, 2022. (Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
civil aviation
Saudi Arabia
Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser

Saudi Arabia Announces Initiative To Ease Int'l Air Travel

The Media Line Staff
05/10/2022

Saudi Arabia’s civil aviation authority on Monday announced an initiative to ease international travel. The initiative will establish one digital source for the latest information and developments, unified procedures, and entry requirements for all participating countries, according to the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Saudi Arabia. The initiative was announced at the opening of the GACA’s three-day Future Aviation Forum. GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej said the coronavirus pandemic had brought to light the current low level of coordination among countries, making clear the need for such an initiative. Saudi Transport and Logistic Minister Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser said at the forum that the kingdom had plans to invest more than $100 billion in the transport and logistics sector, and that it sought to transport over 300 million passengers and 5 million tons of goods and connect with 250 destinations around the world by 2030. Sixty countries with over 2,000 participants are participating in the forum.

