Saudi Arabia, China Hold Strategic Talks on Trade, Vision 2030, and Regional Security

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Beijing on June 30 for a two-day official visit focused on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional security amid ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Prince Faisal is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening ties between the two countries, advancing Saudi Vision 2030, and expanding cooperation in trade and investment.

Regional security is also expected to be high on the agenda. The visit comes as renewed US-Iran tensions and recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route, continue to affect regional stability. China, one of the largest consumers of Middle Eastern energy, is seeking to maintain stable trade flows through the waterway.

Economic cooperation is another major focus of the discussions. The two sides are expected to review their $106.1 billion trade relationship, including energy investments, industrial cooperation, and efforts to further integrate Saudi Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The meetings are scheduled to continue through July 1.

The visit follows a period of expanding ties between Riyadh and Beijing. China remains Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $107 billion. The two countries have also continued broadening cooperation under Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with joint projects spanning green energy, infrastructure, and technology.