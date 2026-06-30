Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia, China Hold Strategic Talks on Trade, Vision 2030, and Regional Security
Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud (Twitter)

Saudi Arabia, China Hold Strategic Talks on Trade, Vision 2030, and Regional Security

The Media Line Staff
06/30/2026

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Beijing on June 30 for a two-day official visit focused on bilateral relations, economic cooperation, and regional security amid ongoing tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Prince Faisal is visiting China at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening ties between the two countries, advancing Saudi Vision 2030, and expanding cooperation in trade and investment.

Regional security is also expected to be high on the agenda. The visit comes as renewed US-Iran tensions and recent disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route, continue to affect regional stability. China, one of the largest consumers of Middle Eastern energy, is seeking to maintain stable trade flows through the waterway.

Economic cooperation is another major focus of the discussions. The two sides are expected to review their $106.1 billion trade relationship, including energy investments, industrial cooperation, and efforts to further integrate Saudi Vision 2030 with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The meetings are scheduled to continue through July 1.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The visit follows a period of expanding ties between Riyadh and Beijing. China remains Saudi Arabia’s largest trading partner, with bilateral trade exceeding $107 billion. The two countries have also continued broadening cooperation under Saudi Vision 2030 and China’s Belt and Road Initiative, with joint projects spanning green energy, infrastructure, and technology.

News Updates
China
Prince Faisal bin Farhan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030
Wang Yi
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods