Saudi Arabia Elected Chair of UNESCO World Heritage Committee

Saudi Arabia has been elected chair of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which examines the proposals of states that want to place their sites on the World Heritage List, assists experts to report on the sites, and provides the final assessment of the decision of the proposed sites on the list. The kingdom was unanimously chosen by the 21 states that make up the committee. Saudi Arabia will host the committee’s next session, which will be held in Riyadh from September 10-25.

The committee will be chaired by Princess Haifa bint Abdulaziz Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, and chairperson of its programs and external relations committee.

Sites in Yemen and Lebanon were added to the UNESCO world heritage list in an emergency procedure to immediately help preserve the sites. The seven major landmarks of the Ancient Yemenite Kingdom of Saba and the Rachid Karami International Fair in Tripoli were added to the list on Wednesday, giving them access to technical and financial assistance.