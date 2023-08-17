Donate
Saudi Arabia Executes American Citizen Convicted of Murder
The Media Line Staff
08/17/2023

Saudi Arabia executed Bishoy Sharif Naji Naseef, an American citizen, on Wednesday after his conviction for murdering his Egyptian father. The Interior Ministry stated that Naseef, following his use of narcotics, battered and strangled his father, later mutilating the body. Additionally, Naseef tried to murder another person prior to being apprehended. Although the mode of execution wasn’t specified, Saudi Arabia generally executes the death penalty with beheading. US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said American diplomats had met with Naseef in July. He emphasized that there were no indications of Naseef being unjustly detained before the execution. Amnesty International data shows Saudi Arabia trailing only China and Iran in the number of executions in 2022. After a decline in executions during the COVID-19 pandemic’s peak, the figures have seen a notable increase. In March 2022, Saudi Arabia executed 81 individuals simultaneously, marking the most substantial mass execution in the kingdom’s recent history.

