Saudi Arabia Hosts Arab Leaders at China Summit on Cooperation

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on Friday played host to Arab leaders in Riyadh on Friday for a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Attendees at the Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development included Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi; Kuwaiti Crown Prince Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah; Tunisian President Kais Saied, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani; Bahrain’s King Hamad Al-Khalifa and Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit.

The summit adds “momentum to the relations and reflects the political will of the Arab and Chinese sides, expressing hope for such summits to be held periodically to preserve momentum of these ties,” Aboul Gheit said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

Xi arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for a three-day visit.