Saudi Arabia Intercepts 10 Houthi Drones in Country’s South

Air defenses in Saudi Arabia intercepted 10 drones fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, according to state media. Three of the drones were fired at the southern Saudi city of Khamis Mushait, with one specifically targeting the nearby King Khaled airbase. Seven of the drones were fired at other areas of southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the explosives-laden drones targeting its southern region on Saturday were all intercepted and destroyed.

Saudi Arabia has controlled Yemen’s airspace since 2015 when the kingdom and a coalition of other countries intervened to prop up the country’s internationally recognized government.