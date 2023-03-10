Saudi Arabia, Iran Agree to Resume Ties After Years of Tensions

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed Friday to renew diplomatic ties and reopen their respective missions after years of tensions as the two Gulf nations battled it out for regional supremacy and fought a proxy war in Yemen.

The announcement came after the two states reached an agreement apparently brokered by China in Beijing this week, and the joint statement was also signed by China.

The Associated Press news agency quoted Iranian state television as saying that the negotiations had taken place over a four-day period and that “the foreign ministers of the both nations will meet to prepare for exchange of ambassadors.”

Iranian state media also reportedly published footage from Beijing of Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, meeting with a Saudi official and a Chinese official identified as Wang Yi.