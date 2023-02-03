Saudi Arabia, Iraq Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid stated his country’s desire to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia on Thursday, during a meeting with visiting Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. This is the Saudi top diplomat’s first visit to Iraq since the new government under Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani took office. During Prince Faisal’s meeting with Al-Sudani, the two officials discussed ways to increase cooperation in various fields and coordinate on regional and international matters.

In a separate meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Prince Faisal and Hussein discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region. The Saudi foreign minister noted that the relationship between the two countries was witnessing “a great positive momentum” and both sides were working together to deepen coordination in the economic and development sectors.

For his part, Hussein noted that Iraq and Saudi Arabia were coordinating on oil policy within the OPEC and OPEC+ frameworks and that the two countries were increasing cooperation in bilateral trade and investment. Hussein also mentioned that the two countries were working together in the security field and in the fight against drug gangs, and aimed to reduce tension in the region.