Saudi Arabia Joins Condemnation of Taliban Ban on Women, Girls in University
Women hold placards during a protest calling for their rights to be recognized, in Kabul, Afghanistan on Nov. 24, 2022, the eve of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Taliban
Afghanistan
women
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Pakistan
Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Saudi Arabia Joins Condemnation of Taliban Ban on Women, Girls in University

The Media Line Staff
12/21/2022

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday joined international condemnation of the decision by Afghanistan’s Islamist Taliban government to bar women and girls from attending university indefinitely.

According to the official Saudi Press Agency, the Foreign Ministry in Riyadh said that the move violates Afghan women’s legal rights, “foremost of which is the right to education, which contributes to supporting security, stability, development and prosperity for Afghanistan and its brotherly people.”

The Foreign Ministry urged the Taliban to rescind the ban, which comes as Afghanistan’s universities are on a break until March. Since taking over the country, the group has brought in increasingly draconian laws restricting women’s freedom of movement, education and attire.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also called Wednesday for the Taliban to reverse the decision, with its secretary-general, Hissein Brahim Taha, expressing grave concern at the move. Qatar and Pakistan have also slammed the ban, with both saying it goes against Islamic teachings.

