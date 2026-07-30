Saudi Arabia Leads New Maritime Defense Coalition To Secure Red Sea Shipping 

Saudi Arabia and 13 founding nations announced the creation of the Multinational Maritime Defense Coalition, a Saudi-led security initiative intended to protect commercial shipping, energy supply lines, and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and Gulf of Aden, following recent threats to maritime traffic.

Representatives from 43 countries and the European Union attended an international meeting to discuss the proposed coalition. The Defense Ministry said Saudi Arabia will serve as the alliance’s founding and leading state while hosting its headquarters.

The coalition’s founding members are Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Sudan, Djibouti and Somalia.

According to the ministry, the alliance is designed to strengthen maritime security, safeguard freedom of navigation, secure international trade routes and energy supply lines, and protect shared maritime interests in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden.

This coalition will function as a defensive framework focused on protecting international shipping lanes, securing energy infrastructure and expanding cooperation on maritime security.

Saudi officials said the coalition’s charter and operational framework are still being finalized. Additional countries will be able to join after completing their respective domestic procedures.

The announcement comes as maritime security remains under pressure in the region. On July 20, Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis declared a naval blockade against Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea and have since claimed a series of attacks targeting Saudi-linked shipping.

Saudi Arabia has responded with airstrikes on what it described as Houthi military facilities in Yemen’s Hodeidah that it said were being used to threaten commercial shipping.

The Saudi Defense Ministry said the coalition is intended to reinforce collective efforts to protect strategic maritime corridors linking the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean while ensuring the continued movement of international commerce.

This initiative is based on the principle of shared international responsibility for safeguarding maritime routes and deterring threats against commercial vessels operating in the region.

The coalition is expected to be headquartered in Saudi Arabia, which will serve as its founding and leading member while coordinating with participating nations as additional countries complete the process of joining the organization.