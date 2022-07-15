Saudi Arabia Opens Airspace To All, Does Not Mention Israel Specifically

Saudi Arabia announced that it was opening its airspace to all civilian carriers early Friday, which will allow President Biden to fly directly from Israel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The announcement from the Saudi Arabia Civil Aviation Authority said that it had decided “to open the Kingdom’s airspace for all air carriers that meet the requirements of the authority for overflying.” The announcement did not mention Israel specifically. The decision is seen as the first steps toward normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel, something that Biden likely will press for on his visit to Saudi Arabia.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in an early Friday morning statement said that “President Biden welcomes and commends the historic decision by the leadership of Saudi Arabia to open Saudi airspace to all civilian carriers without discrimination, a decision that includes flights to and from Israel. This decision is the result of the president’s persistent and principled diplomacy with Saudi Arabia over many months, culminating in his visit today. This decision paves the way for a more integrated, stable, and secure Middle East region, which is vital for the security and prosperity of the United States and the American people, and for the security and prosperity of Israel.”

The statement called President Biden’s coming direct flight from Israel to Jeddah “historic.”