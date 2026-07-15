Saudi Arabia Pardons 1,971 Ethiopian Prisoners as Death Row Concerns Persist 

Saudi Arabia has granted royal amnesty to exactly 1,971 Ethiopian prisoners following sustained diplomatic efforts by Ethiopia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, allowing the detainees to return home as rights groups raise concerns about other Ethiopian migrants facing execution in the kingdom.

Pardoned Ethiopian nationals are being repatriated on flights to Addis Ababa’s Bole International Airport. The releases followed coordinated diplomatic engagement by the Ethiopian Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah, which pursued legal options and sought humanitarian consideration for the detainees.

The Ethiopian government praised the amnesty as a sign of strong bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia and reiterated its commitment to protecting Ethiopian citizens living abroad.

These releases come as human rights organizations continue to raise concerns about Ethiopian migrants facing the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, particularly in cases involving drug offenses.

Rights groups including Human Rights Watch have reported that dozens of Ethiopians remain on death row. Some estimates place nearly 60 Ethiopian migrants in a single holding cell at the Khamis Mushait facility awaiting execution.

Reprieve and the European Saudi Organization for Human Rights have accused Saudi authorities of failing to provide fair trials to many foreign defendants.

Human rights advocates say foreign detainees frequently lack access to legal representation and language interpreters during judicial proceedings. Some prisoners have reportedly signed confessions without understanding their contents.

Saudi Arabia executed 356 people in 2025. A significant number were foreign nationals convicted of non-lethal drug offenses, with Ethiopians accounting for the largest share of those executed.

The continuing use of capital punishment in drug cases and reported deficiencies in judicial proceedings have fueled international concern over the treatment of foreign defendants.

While exactly 1,971 Ethiopian prisoners have now received royal pardons and are being returned to Ethiopia, rights organizations continue to focus attention on those who remain imprisoned or face death sentences in Saudi Arabia.