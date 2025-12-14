Saudi Arabia, Qatar Agree to High-Speed Rail Linking Riyadh and Doha  

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have agreed to build a 785-kilometer high-speed electric railway linking Riyadh and Doha. This project is expected to cut travel time between the two capitals to roughly two hours and carry up to 10 million passengers a year across the Gulf’s desert corridor.

The agreement was signed at a senior-level meeting in Riyadh attended by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Saudi Transport Minister Saleh Al-Jasser and Qatari Transport Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani formally executed the deal, signaling a major step in bilateral infrastructure cooperation.

Designed for operating speeds of up to 300 kilometers per hour, the railway is expected to function reliably in extreme heat that can reach 50 degrees Celsius, or 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The system will include intermediate stops in eastern Saudi Arabia, including Dammam and Hofuf, and will directly link King Salman International Airport in Riyadh with Hamad International Airport in Doha, integrating long-distance rail travel with international air hubs.

Project planners say the line is intended to reshape regional mobility rather than simply shorten travel times. Officials involved in the planning have projected annual ridership of more than 10 million passengers, the creation of about 30,000 jobs, and a reduction in transport-related carbon emissions as travelers shift from road and air travel to electric rail.

The railway is expected to be completed within six years and is forecast to generate an economic impact of approximately $30 billion for the combined Saudi and Qatari economies. While technical specifications and onboard amenities have not yet been released, officials have indicated that the system will match or exceed the performance standards of existing Saudi high-speed rail lines.

Engineers are expected to draw on experience from the Haramain High Speed Railway, which operates in Saudi Arabia under harsh desert conditions, including sandstorms, high winds, and wide temperature fluctuations. Similar design solutions are anticipated for the new line, including reinforced track beds, sand mitigation systems, and rolling stock adapted for prolonged exposure to heat.