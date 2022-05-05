Saudi Arabia Seizes 46 Tons of Drugs at Border With Yemen

Saudi Arabia seized 760 kilograms of hashish and more than 45 tons of qat at its southern border with Yemen. Some 61 people were arrested in the drug bust, including 41 Saudi citizens. Saudi Arabia announced the illegal smuggling attempt on Wednesday, but it is not clear when it took place.

Qat is a flowering plant which contains an amphetamine-like property; it is ubiquitous in Yemen and in other areas of the Arabian Peninsula and Horn of Africa.

Saudi Arabia seized 37 ton of illegal drugs and 234,000 bottles of alcohol in 2021, according to The National, citing customs authorities.