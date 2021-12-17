This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

Saudi Arabia Sends Planes Filled With Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan
Internally displaced Afghans, seen here in a refugee camp in Balkh, Afghanistan on November 13, 2021, have not received aid since the Taliban took over the coutnry and are facing hunger and lack of basic needs. (Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
12/17/2021

Saudi Arabia sent more than 65 tons of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. The two planes filled with aid, including over 1,600 food baskets left on Thursday, according to the Saudi Press Agency. A total of six planes carrying 197 tons of aid , as well as 200 trucks of aid sent via Pakistan, are scheduled to be sent to Afghanistan. It is the first assistance sent by Gulf states to the Afghan people since the Taliban takeover in late August.

The aid is being coordinated through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, or KSrelief, the humanitarian arm of Saudi Arabia. Millions of Afghanis, totaling more than half of the country’s population of 389 million, are facing acute food shortages.

Saudi Arabia reestablished consular services at its embassy in Kabul earlier this month.

 

