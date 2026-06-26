Saudi Arabia Suspends Travel and Visas for 3 African Nations Over Ebola Concerns 

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel by its citizens to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan and halted the issuance of visas for travelers from those countries as part of expanded measures to prevent the spread of the Ebola virus.

The new restrictions also bar entry to any traveler who has been present in or transited through the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan during the 21 days before their intended arrival in the Kingdom, even if traveling through a third country. The suspension applies to all visa categories, including those issued to Umrah pilgrims.

The Saudi Public Health Authority, Weqaya, said the overall public health situation in Saudi Arabia remains stable and is being closely monitored. The authority added that no confirmed or suspected Ebola cases have been recorded in the Kingdom since the preventive measures were introduced.

Officials described the travel restrictions and enhanced screening procedures as routine preventive measures designed to limit the potential spread of infectious disease rather than a response to any domestic outbreak.

Saudi authorities said the measures were introduced as additional precautions to reduce the risk of Ebola entering the Kingdom. Weqaya said the country’s health monitoring and response system remains continuously operational, in coordination with national and international partners, to protect citizens, residents, and visitors while supporting broader global health security efforts.

The Kingdom has also expanded health surveillance for travelers arriving from countries neighboring the outbreak areas, including Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and the Republic of Congo (Brazzaville). The enhanced measures include stricter health screening at ports of entry, increased monitoring of arriving passengers, and activation of early response mechanisms.

The latest actions expand Saudi Arabia’s existing border health precautions by combining travel restrictions, visa suspensions, and enhanced screening protocols. Authorities said the measures will remain part of the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to safeguard public health while monitoring developments related to the Ebola outbreak in the affected countries.