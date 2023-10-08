Saudi Arabia Takes First Step Toward Hydrogen-Powered Trains

National railroad partners with French giant Alstom for sustainable transportation milestone

Saudi Arabia is moving forward with its commitment to sustainable transportation by commencing tests on its ambitious hydrogen train project. In September 2022, Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) initially forged a memorandum of understanding with French rail transportation leader Alstom to develop tailor-made hydrogen train solutions for the nation.

This collaboration has involved operational trials and environmental compatibility assessments, marking a significant milestone in bringing hydrogen-powered trains to the Middle East and North Africa. The endeavor reflects Saudi Arabia’s dedication to adopting eco-friendly transportation technologies.

Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, the minister of transport and logistics services, said, “This step aligns with the National Strategy for Transport and Logistics Services. It signifies SAR’s continuous transition toward a more sustainable transportation system, driven by cutting-edge technologies and in harmony with Saudi Vision 2030.”

The Saudi Green Initiative, a key part of Vision 2030, aims to reduce carbon emissions, promote clean energy, and protect the environment. The hydrogen train project is seen as a crucial innovation in sustainable transportation, offering environmental, economic, and generational benefits while emitting zero carbon.