Saudi Arabia, Yemen Discuss Peace Process To End Conflict
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman meets with the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council chairman, Rashad Al-Alimi. (SPA/Screenshot: Twitter)
News Updates
YEMEN
Saudi Arabia
Rashad Al-Alimi
Khalid bin Salman
Yemen Civil War

Saudi Arabia, Yemen Discuss Peace Process To End Conflict

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2023

Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) chairman, Rashad Al-Alimi, and Saudi Arabia’s defense minister, Khalid bin Salman, met on Thursday to discuss efforts to revive the peace process and end the eight-year conflict in Yemen. The meeting in Riyadh focused on the need for a comprehensive political process guided by the United Nations to end human suffering and restore security, stability, and development in the war-torn country.

The Saudi defense minister reaffirmed the kingdom’s commitment to supporting Yemen and its political leadership, pledging to work toward achieving peace, security, and stability in Yemen and fulfilling the aspirations of its people. Al-Alimi revealed that the Saudi minister had delivered a proposal to the PLC during the meeting outlining Riyadh’s vision for peace in Yemen.

Efforts to reach a political solution to the long-standing military conflict in Yemen have been ongoing, with several previous attempts failing due to a lack of trust between the parties involved and continued violence on the ground. In 2015, the Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in the conflict in support of the Yemeni government, which has been fighting against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2014. The conflict has caused immense suffering and led to what has been called the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

