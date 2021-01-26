Saudi Arabian Capital Shaken by Blast

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia’s capital city, was rocked by at least one loud explosion Tuesday.

Some residents took to social media to report hearing at least two blasts. Several witnesses spoke of seeing smoke over the capital while others added pictures of an alleged missile interception above the capital. Saudi officials did not offer an immediate reaction to the event.

The blast comes three days after the kingdom intercepted a ‘hostile air target’ over the Saudi capital. The kingdom repeatedly has been attacked by drones and missiles fired by Houthi rebels, supported by Iran, fighting against the Saudi-backed central government in Yemen since 2014. In September 2019, an integrated missile and drone attack on Saudi oil installations forced the country to temporarily half its oil production.